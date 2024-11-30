Declare commercial areas as litter-free zones, ULBs told

HYDERABAD: The Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) has directed urban local bodies (ULBs) across Telangana, excluding the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), to designate important public areas as “Litter-Free Zones” (LFZs) to enhance cleanliness.

These areas include commercial zones, parks, waterfronts, tourist spots and other public congregation points.

As part of this initiative, ULBs have been directed to identify and list these locations, ensuring proper maintenance. Boards marking LFZs will be installed at every 500 metres, and twin litter bins will be placed at 50-metre intervals.