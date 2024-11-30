Declare commercial areas as litter-free zones, ULBs told

HYDERABAD: The Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) has directed urban local bodies (ULBs) across Telangana, excluding the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), to designate important public areas as “Litter-Free Zones” (LFZs) to enhance cleanliness.
These areas include commercial zones, parks, waterfronts, tourist spots and other public congregation points.
As part of this initiative, ULBs have been directed to identify and list these locations, ensuring proper maintenance. Boards marking LFZs will be installed at every 500 metres, and twin litter bins will be placed at 50-metre intervals.
ULBs have been instructed to implement regular cleaning schedules and quickly remove waste in these areas. Penalties for littering or failure to segregate waste will also be imposed.
The CDMA also introduced guidelines for pet dog care and management. ULBs will collaborate with pet owners’ associations to install pet waste bins and bag dispensers in public areas, particularly parks.
Efforts will focus on sensitising pet owners to responsible behaviour, such as cleaning up after their pets. Specific penalties will be enforced for non-compliance.
The initiative aims to improve hygiene and maintain the aesthetic appeal of public spaces while encouraging community participation.