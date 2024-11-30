Indian student from Telangana shot dead in the US

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old youth from Khammam district, Telangana, was tragically shot dead by miscreants at a gas station in the United States, where he was working, family members reported on Saturday.

Sai Teja Nukarapu, a resident of Khammam, was shot by assailants at a gas station near Chicago in the early hours of Saturday (Indian Standard Time), according to BRS MLC Madhusudan Thatha, who cited preliminary information received from the US.

The MLC, who visited the victim’s parents at their residence in Khammam, stated that Sai Teja was not on duty when the incident occurred. He was reportedly helping a friend who had asked him to stay at the gas station temporarily while he stepped out for some work.

Sai Teja had completed a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree in India and was pursuing an MBA in the United States.

A relative of the victim told media that Sai Teja had been working a part-time job to support himself. "It is heartbreaking to learn that Sai Teja was shot dead while helping a friend at his workplace," the relative said.

The MLC also mentioned that he had contacted members of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) to seek their assistance in the matter.

The family expects Sai Teja’s body to be repatriated to India next week.