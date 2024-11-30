Rs 5k fine for filing false contempt case in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Stating that strict action would be initiated against individuals who waste the court’s valuable time, Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti of the Telangana HC on Friday imposed a Rs 5,000 fine on a petitioner for filing a false contempt case and directed that the amount be contributed to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

In 2017, petitioner Janimia of Suryapet initially filed a writ petition, claiming that authorities were not paying his salary. Acting on his plea, HC ordered the payment of his salary. However, in 2018, Janimia filed a contempt petition alleging non-implementation of the court’s orders.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General Tera Rajanikanth Reddy presented evidence revealing that Janimia had not performed any official duties and that a sub-inspector had issued a false service certificate on his behalf. Following a departmental inquiry, action was taken against the sub-inspector for issuing the fraudulent certificate.

Upon considering the AAG’s arguments, Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti dismissed the contempt case, emphasising that such misuse of the judicial process would not be tolerated. While the court refrained from imposing harsher punishment due to the petitioner’s age, it cautioned against filing baseless cases.