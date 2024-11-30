Telangana HC stays two FIRs against ex-MLA in Lagcherla case

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that multiple FIRs for the same alleged offence are impermissible under law, Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court stayed on Friday for all further proceedings related to FIR Nos. 154/2024 and 155/2024, registered against former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy at Bomraspet police station in Vikarabad district in connection with the attack on the district collector in Lagcherla village.
The court directed the Vikarabad SP and SDPO, Parigi, to confine their investigation to FIR No. 153/2024. The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Narender Reddy, challenging the multiple FIRs registered by the Bomraspet police for the same offence.
The former MLA is currently lodged in Cherlapally prison following his arrest on November 13, 2024, on charges of inciting and provoking farmers against the state government’s land acquisition for the proposed Pharma City project.
In addition to the contested FIRs, Bomraspet police had also registered FIR No. 145/2024 on October 25, 2024, based on a complaint by constable Rathod Kanniah. During the hearing, Justice Lakshman summoned the Investigating Officer (IO) to clarify whether Narender Reddy was named as an accused in FIR No. 145/2024.
After receiving instructions, the IO informed the court that the former MLA was not an accused in that FIR. Following this clarification, the court directed the state to file a counter affidavit.
Meanwhile, Narender Reddy’s wife has filed a contempt case against the police officers concerned for allegedly failing to adhere to Supreme Court guidelines outlined in the DK Basu case, which governs the procedural safeguards during arrests. The contempt petition is yet to be numbered.
Justice Lakshman had earlier reserved his decision in another related petition filed by Narender Reddy, seeking quashing of a judicial order passed by the Judicial Magistrate of First Class at Kodangal on November 13, 2024, in Crime No. 153/2024. The court is expected to deliver its verdict on this petition in the near future.