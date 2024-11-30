Telangana HC stays two FIRs against ex-MLA in Lagcherla case

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that multiple FIRs for the same alleged offence are impermissible under law, Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court stayed on Friday for all further proceedings related to FIR Nos. 154/2024 and 155/2024, registered against former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy at Bomraspet police station in Vikarabad district in connection with the attack on the district collector in Lagcherla village.

The court directed the Vikarabad SP and SDPO, Parigi, to confine their investigation to FIR No. 153/2024. The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Narender Reddy, challenging the multiple FIRs registered by the Bomraspet police for the same offence.

The former MLA is currently lodged in Cherlapally prison following his arrest on November 13, 2024, on charges of inciting and provoking farmers against the state government’s land acquisition for the proposed Pharma City project.