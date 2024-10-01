INTERVIEW| BRS’ spreading lies through social media over Musi project: Ponnam Prabhakar

HYDERABAD: Amidst the outcry from those affected by Musi demolitions, TNIE’s B Kartheek reaches out to Transport & BC Welfare and Hyderabad district in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, seeking clarifications. The minister affirmed that the government is committed to providing 2BHK housing for every displaced family, in addition to creating economic opportunities. He also stated that only structures built on the riverbed are being cleared.

Excerpts

There seems to be a backlash from people regarding demolitions being carried out by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and Musi Riverfront Development Project. How do you respond to this?

When we began clearing illegal constructions on water bodies to protect lakes, the public welcomed it and even demanded similar action across the state. Now, the BRS-sponsored social media accounts are spreading lies. If you recall, KTR said that he could win after the Telangana Assembly elections by creating 50 YouTube channels and WhatsApp groups instead of 50 medical colleges. He’s following through on that because they can’t digest the public appreciation for the Congress government.

Why has the state government prioritised demolitions when there were other pressing issues like drainage, pollution, and traffic?