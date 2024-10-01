INTERVIEW| BRS’ spreading lies through social media over Musi project: Ponnam Prabhakar

HYDERABAD: Amidst the outcry from those affected by Musi demolitions, TNIE’s B Kartheek reaches out to Transport & BC Welfare and Hyderabad district in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, seeking clarifications. The minister affirmed that the government is committed to providing 2BHK housing for every displaced family, in addition to creating economic opportunities. He also stated that only structures built on the riverbed are being cleared.
Excerpts
There seems to be a backlash from people regarding demolitions being carried out by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and Musi Riverfront Development Project. How do you respond to this?
When we began clearing illegal constructions on water bodies to protect lakes, the public welcomed it and even demanded similar action across the state. Now, the BRS-sponsored social media accounts are spreading lies. If you recall, KTR said that he could win after the Telangana Assembly elections by creating 50 YouTube channels and WhatsApp groups instead of 50 medical colleges. He’s following through on that because they can’t digest the public appreciation for the Congress government.
Why has the state government prioritised demolitions when there were other pressing issues like drainage, pollution, and traffic?
First, I want to clarify that it is not about beautification but rejuvenation. These proposals existed during the BRS administration as well. The then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao promised to demolish illegal structures mercilessly but failed. We are doing this in the interests of the people. Regarding Musi riverfront development, only structures that came up on the riverbed are being removed. I also want to make it clear that no buildings within the buffer zone or Full Tank Level (FTL) will be affected. Our government is committed to providing 2BHK housing for every displaced family, in addition to creating economic opportunities. Despite attempts to hinder our projects, we will protect water bodies. People should also take note of welfare schemes such as the crop loan waiver, free bus travel for women and DSC recruitment.
With the demolition drives continuing, does it seem like the BRS is regaining prominence?
We believe in a healthy democracy, unlike the BRS. When their MLAs and cadre began leaving the party, KCR claimed that the Congress government would collapse. They’ve also tried to politicise issues like employee transfers and the free bus travel for women by bringing to the forefront the livelihood issue of auto drivers. The BRS is resorting to cheap tricks and propaganda.
KTR has alleged that while the BRS undertakes constructions, the Congress focuses on demolitions.
The Congress is the party that built this country and will shape its future. We represent the aspirations of the people. This isn’t about demolition — it is about paving the way for a better future for Hyderabad and its citizens.
The opposition claims that the Musi rejuvenation project, proposed at a cost of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, is coming up at the expense of people’s homes.
The project’s Detailed Project Report (DPR) is not finalised yet. The BRS is circulating false information, including claims that contracts were awarded to a Pakistani company. These figures are simply fabricated by the BRS.
Ultimately, what is your aim?
We are committed to enhancing Hyderabad’s brand image. We will rejuvenate the Musi river, beautify the Old City, and, most importantly, raise public awareness.