School building owners give ultimatum to Telangana govt till October 1 to pay rent

NALGONDA: With the state government allegedly yet to pay the rent for the buildings housing government residential schools, owners have warned that they would lock the buildings across the state on October 2 if their demands are not fulfilled. This decision came after a meeting of owners of such buildings on Monday.

Apart from the clearing of dues, they demanded that the rent be increased by 20% every two years, the school management pay the lease of Rs 10 per square feet for the playground and buildings and take charge of building maintenance.

The government has to pay a pending rent for 24 to 30 months. There are about 1,100 rented buildings in the state. Nalgonda has eight residential schools, 22 hostels for SC students, six ST residential schools, 15 residential schools and 29 hostels for BC students, six residential schools and three colleges for minorities.