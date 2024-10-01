Telangana govt gears up to issue digital family cards on pilot basis in every segment

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday instructed officials to initiate the process for issuance of Digital Family Cards on a pilot basis in all 119 Assembly constituencies.

During a review meeting held at the Secretariat, the chief minister suggested that one urban and one rural area should be selected in each constituency for implementation of the pilot project.

“If a constituency comprises only urban areas, two wards or divisions should be selected. If a particular segment has only rural areas, two villages should be selected. A total of 238 areas should be selected for field-level inspections,” the CM said.

Revanth also asked the officials to increase the number of field visit teams in areas with high density population. When the CM asked about the time needed to complete the pilot project, the officials said that it could be executed in five days from October 3 to 7.

‘Don’t take photos without permission’

Revanth, meanwhile, made it clear that field level officials should seek the permission of families before taking their photos. “If the residents object, don’t take photos,” he said.

The CM asserted that the nodal officers in the erstwhile combined districts should first provide guidance to collectors on inspections. Only then can the programme be conducted in an efficient and productive manner, he said.

The CM advised the officials to take necessary steps in the name registration and changes while compiling details.