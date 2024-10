HYDERABAD: Stating that appointment letters would be handed over to the selected candidates at LB Stadium on October 9, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday announced the results of the District Selection Committee (DSC) 2024, aimed at filling 11,062 vacant teacher posts.

The results were declared in a 1:3 ratio. Candidates can check the results on the official website www.tgdsc.aptonline.in.

The School Education Department conducted the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the DSC between July 18 and August 5, 2024. The recruitment includes posts for school assistants, language pandits, secondary grade teachers, physical education teachers, and special education teachers at both primary and secondary levels in government and local body schools across the state.

Verification of certificates at the district level will be done from 10 am to 5 pm between October 1 and October 5.

Addressing the media after releasing the results, Revanth accused the previous BRS government of neglecting the state’s education system. He pointed out that only one DSC notification was issued during the last decade under BRS, filling 7,857 teacher posts. “In contrast, our government has prioritised education by initiating the teacher recruitment process soon after taking office,” Revanth said.

DSC fulfilled demand of aspirants: Revanth

The chief minister pointed out that the DSC was conducted following the teacher eligibility test in response to demands of job aspirants. The chief minister also noted that the DSC recruitment notification was issued within 65 days of the Congress coming to power.

Revanth also announced plans to boost education infrastructure, including establishing integrated residential schools on 20-25 acres in 100 constituencies. Pilot projects are already in progress in Kodangal and Madhira, he recalled.

The chief minister also took aim at the previous administration for delays in teacher promotions and transfers, claiming his government had addressed these issues efficiently. He reminded that 30,000 government recruitment letters were issued within 30 days of Congress coming to power and noted the reforms made to the TGPSC Group I examination under his leadership.