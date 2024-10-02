Couple attempts suicide after alleged harassment by caste elders over land dispute

NALGONDA: Allegedly depressed over being boycotted by community elders over a land dispute, a couple attempted suicide in Munipampula village of Ramannapet mandal in the wee hours of Tuesday.

A suicide letter allegedly recovered from the spot suggested that they were depressed over the alleged harassment by caste elders and demanded that the disputed land be given to their children.

According to sources, the man, K Ramesh, and his wife, Vasantha, had approached caste elders in the village following a land dispute with his brothers. However, the elders ruled against the couple and also allegedly harassed them. In response, Ramesh lodged a complaint with Ramannapet police.

Upon learning about this, the caste elders reportedly “expelled” the couple from the community.

On September 28, Vasantha filed a complaint with Ramannapet police alleging that the community elders had prevented her from taking part in Bonalu celebrations earlier this year.

However, due to the police not intervening, Ramesh and Vasantha fell into depression, the sources said, adding that the couple drank pesticide to die by suicide. They were later shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad.

‘Did not intervene as it was a civil dispute’

Ramannapet police said Ramesh had lodged a complaint regarding the land dispute only. “Since it was a civil dispute, we did not intervene,” they added.