HYDERABAD: Poignant scenes were the order of the day in Musanagar, Shankarnagar and nearby areas on Tuesday as the authorities began demolishing houses built on the riverbed.

While some evictees could be seen taking a final stroll through their homes, others were busy packing their belongings to shift to the double-bedroom (2BHK) houses allotted by the government at Chanchalguda, Saidabad or other places.

Most of the evictees are daily-wagers, eking out a livelihood as domestic workers, vendors, construction workers, mechanics etc.

Expressing her anguish over losing her home, 40-year-old Hameeda Begum of Shankarnagar nostalgically recalled that she was the third generation of her family who have lived in the area.

2BHKs leave evictees with mixed feelings

Stating that the eviction was unprecedented, Hameeda told TNIE, “Most of us are less educated daily-wagers who had never heard of FTL or buffer zone in our lives. One day, the surveyors came for marking and asked us to vacate the house the next day itself. We could have been given at least a month’s time to make arrangements. Most of us are daily wagers and have to focus on our livelihood as well.”

Noting that the whole area was a forest during her childhood, Hameeda asked, “Why was the land legalised by the government to build houses and why were the houses registered?”

Sara Khatun, a tailor who has been residing in the locality for nearly 20 years, went to Chanchalguda to the allotted 2BHK. However, the visit was not to her expectation. “The 2BHK allotted to me is on the ninth floor and due to breathing issues I could not climb stairs. The lift was not working. I have not seen my flat so far,” she lamented.