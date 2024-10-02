Loot in Musi, distribute in Delhi is new slogan of Congress: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Objecting to the demolition drive by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday urged those living on the riverbed to replace the “RB-X” on the houses marked by the officials for demolition with “KCR”.

“Write KCR and let’s see who demolishes your houses,” Rama Rao told the residents in Amberpet and other areas on Tuesday. He alleged that “Musi mein looto, Delhi mein baanto” was the new slogan of the Congress in the state.

The BRS MLA alleged that the government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was creating problems for the poor ahead of Bathukamma and Dasara festivals. “The government is bent upon demolishing houses in Hyderabad as the people of the city did not support the Congress in the Assembly elections,” he alleged.

Rama Rao recalled that the Congress promised constructing Indiramma houses but after coming to power, it launched a demolition drive.

The BRS leader also demanded to know why Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who is the BJP state president, was not opposing the demolition drive by the state government. “Around one lakh people would be thrown on roads in the city in the name of removal of encroachments,” he said.