Loot in Musi, distribute in Delhi is new slogan of Congress: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Objecting to the demolition drive by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday urged those living on the riverbed to replace the “RB-X” on the houses marked by the officials for demolition with “KCR”.
“Write KCR and let’s see who demolishes your houses,” Rama Rao told the residents in Amberpet and other areas on Tuesday. He alleged that “Musi mein looto, Delhi mein baanto” was the new slogan of the Congress in the state.
The BRS MLA alleged that the government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was creating problems for the poor ahead of Bathukamma and Dasara festivals. “The government is bent upon demolishing houses in Hyderabad as the people of the city did not support the Congress in the Assembly elections,” he alleged.
Rama Rao recalled that the Congress promised constructing Indiramma houses but after coming to power, it launched a demolition drive.
The BRS leader also demanded to know why Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who is the BJP state president, was not opposing the demolition drive by the state government. “Around one lakh people would be thrown on roads in the city in the name of removal of encroachments,” he said.
Cost escalated from Rs 16K cr to Rs 1.5L cr
Rama Rao said that K Chandrasekhar Rao, when he was the chief minister, opposed demolitions as it would have rendered the poor shelterless.
“The BRS government wanted to clean the Musi with an estimated cost of Rs 16,000 crore. However, the Congress government increased the cost to Rs 1.5 lakh crore,” he alleged.
If the government wanted to help the poor, it should provide fair compensation to the victims and one job to each family, Rama Rao demanded.
Later, Rama Rao posted on X: “Visited Rajendranagar today to meet Musi project victims. Very pathetic situation here. Government should come clean on how they are defining FTLs and buffer zones. People are living in fear despite having all the documents. Also, was greeted by power cuts! Don’t know if it was a planned one or it is just the government’s general incompetence.” (sic)
In another tweet, Rama Rao wrote: “Dear @RahulGandhi, has the voice of Telangana’s public against the bulldozer politics of your CM reached you? You promised to come when a youngster, the people, or even a child calls out. Here’s your video from Tukkuguda at the Congress Nyay Patra release. Stand by your word and see the reality for yourself and come meet the Musi project affected people (sic)”.
Congress workers try to attack KTR’s convoy
When Rama Rao was proceeding to meet the victims of the Musi, a group of Congress workers tried to attack his convoy at Musheerabad. They demanded an unconditional apology for BRS trolls viciously trolling Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on X.
Greater Hyderabad Youth Congress president Motha Rohit condemned the trolling of Minister Konda Surekha on social media. Rama Rao was stopped at Vidyanagar where a scuffle broke out between BRS and Youth Congress activists.
Motha Rohit alleged that they had to stage the protest because BRS leaders had insulted a woman minister and they were attacked by the BRS goons. Motha Rohit said: “We are in the government and are exercising restraint, but trolling women ministers regularly demeaning them on social media is not acceptable.”
Later, Rama Rao tweeted: “You cannot keep me from standing with my people. No bulldozer will silence the voiceless. I am and I will remain here, by their side. Your goons cannot crush my spirit or stop me from challenging your rule of tyranny, the goonda raj. The thugs attacking my vehicle only strengthen my resolve. I will not waver (sic)”.
Former ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy, T Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy and other BRS leaders condemned the attack on Rama Rao’s vehicle.