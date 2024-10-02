Telangana adopts Karnataka's model for Digital Family Cards

HYDERABAD: A day before the launch of the door-to-door field survey for the pilot phase of Digital Family Cards, officials were making last-minute changes to the survey forms on Tuesday.

These forms would be used to collect details from citizens as part of the pilot project. According to sources, the officials prepared three formats after conducting studies in states like Karnataka, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Sources said that after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made some suggestions, the officials made changes in the format. They said that the chief minister instructed the officials to concentrate only on collecting demographic data.

The government has decided to adopt the format used by the Karnataka government, those familiar with the matter said. The format used by Karnataka has seven columns — name of the family members; relationship with family head; gender; date of birth; age; Aadhaar number and mobile number.

For remaining details, the government would synchronise the data with that of ration card, pension, SHGs, Rythu Bharosa, crop loan waiver scheme, insurance, Aarogyasri and Kanti Velugu.

The government decided to conduct the door-to-door field survey from October 3 to 7 in 238 selected areas on a pilot basis.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a video conference with district collectors on Tuesday on Digital Family Cards. During the meeting, the minister announced the appointment of RDO-rank officers at the constituency level to monitor the process.