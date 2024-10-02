Telangana HC declines to stay GO 99 establishing HYDRAA, seeks government response

HYDERABAD: Stating that any adverse orders could not be passed without first hearing the state government, Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday declined to stay the operation of GO 99, dated July 19, 2024, which established the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Authority (HYDRAA).

However, the judge issued notices to the respondent authorities, directing them to file their counters before the next hearing after Dasara vacations.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by D Lakshmi, who claims that GO 99 was arbitrary, illegal and beyond jurisdiction. The petitioner alleged that the respondent authorities forcibly demolished rooms constructed on her patta land in Aliapur village of Ameenpur mandal in Sangareddy district without following due process or issuing any legal notice or decree. Lakshmi argued that the demolition violated her rights under Articles 14, 21, and 300A of the Constitution.

Her petition seeks quashing of the GO, an order preventing further interference with her patta land, restoration of the demolished structures, and compensation for the unauthorised demolition. She accused the authorities of acting in an unconstitutional and high-handed manner by bypassing legal procedures.

After considering the arguments, Justice Lakshman issued notices to the state government represented by its chief secretary, and other respondent authorities, directing them to submit their counters.