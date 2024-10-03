Telangana govt has no right to demolish houses of poor: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that the saffron party would stand by the “victims” of the Musi Riverfront Development Project.

Kishan Reddy, who is also the president of the state BJP unit, visited several areas in the Amberpet Assembly segment and interacted with those who would be displaced by the project. He assured them that the BJP would protect their houses.

The Union minister said: “We will not tolerate it if the government tries to plant saplings on the graves of the poor in order to beautify Musi river.”

A large number of affected people poured out their woes before Kishan and raised slogans against the state government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The Union minister alleged that the state government was demolishing the houses of the poor in the name of beautification of Musi. “The poor people constructed houses on their own. The government neither allocated land nor constructed the houses. It has no right to demolish the houses of the poor,” he added.

Referring to the state government’s plan to spend Rs 1.5 lakh crore for beautification of Musi, Kishan demanded that if the government was sincere it should construct houses for the “victims” by spending Rs 50,000 crore.

“The state government constructed roads, modernised the drainage system, provided ration cards and allotted house numbers to the victims in Amberpet long ago. After several years, the government is demolishing their houses,” he alleged.