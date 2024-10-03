Rains, thundershowers forecast for Telangana till October 8

HYDERABAD: The state experienced light to moderate rains in many districts across the state on Wednesday.

Yadadri Bhuvangiri recorded the highest rainfall of 110.3 mm in the state, while in Hyderabad, the highest rainfall was recorded at Kapra with 13 mm as per the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS). Light to moderate rains and thunder showers will continue in the state till October 8, it added.

Yellow alert for today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for parts of the state for Thursday.

As per the forecast, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts are expected to receive thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

For the next 48 hours, the city of Hyderabad will experience light rain or thundershowers towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33°C and 23°C, respectively. Surface winds are likely to be north-westerlies with wind speeds of around 6–10 kmph.