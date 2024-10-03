Worm-infested eggs served in Jagtial anganwadi in Telangana days after minister’s warning

JAGTIAL: Rotten eggs were reportedly given to children at the anganwadi in Vallampally of Medipally mandal on Tuesday.Parents were horrified when they discovered white worms moving in the eggs received from the centre and expressed their anger and frustration.

District Welfare Officer of the ICDS department, B Naresh, conducted an inspection on Wednesday after learning about the incident. During the inspection, Naresh discovered rat droppings near where eggs and other food items were stored, indicating negligence on behalf of the anganwadi in-charge. He also noted that the weight of some supplied eggs was only 42 grams, while it should have been between 45 and 50 grams. A total egg tray should weigh 1,350 grams, the officer added.

Naresh said that recently, low-quality and underweight eggs had been returned to the contract agency and not accepted. He said that an inquiry report would be sent to higher officials for further departmental action.

Interestingly, just two days ago, Women and Child Welfare Minister Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka) had visited the Poshana Ahara Jatara in Manakondur mandal, Karimnagar district. She had issued a stern warning that any agencies found supplying low-quality eggs to anganwadis would face contract termination, and staff negligence would result in suspension.