'Intend to pay Rs 500 bonus to farmers within 48 hours': Telangana CM

HYDERABAD: While directing officials to ensure that the process of paddy procurement is carried out in a smooth and transparent manner, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy revealed the government’s plan to provide Rs 500 per quintal bonus to those who produced superfine variety rice.

During a video conference with district collectors on Thursday, the CM said: “The state government has decided to provide Rs 500 per quintal bonus from this season. We are trying to deposit the money in the accounts of farmers, who sold their produce to the government, within 48 hours.”

“Since this is the first time bonus is being given to farmers, it is the responsibility of the district collectors to take due care and ensure that no discrepancies take place in disbursal of bonus,” he added.

Asking the officials to set up separate centres for procurement of coarse and superfine variety paddy, he said that adequate number of gunny bags, tarpaulins, moisture machines, dryers and paddy cleaners should be made available at the centres.

Stop rice transport from neighbouring states

The CM also asked police to prevent transport of paddy from neighbouring states into Telangana.

The collectors, meanwhile, were directed to review the procurement process in their respective districts on a daily basis every and make field visits every morning to inspect the centres.

The CM suggested that special officers be appointed for the 10 erstwhile districts to monitor the grain collection process. He also said that the collectors should follow the rules in giving purchased paddy to the millers in all the districts.

‘Expedite certificate verification process’

Meanwhile, the CM directed the collectors to complete the process of verifying certificates of those who have qualified for DSC in all the districts by the October 5. “Expedite the process so that the appointment letters can be handed over to the successful candidates at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad on October 9,” he said.

The officials of the Education department explained to the CM that certificates of 9,090 candidates have already been verified.

Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Thummala Nageswara Rao, D Anasuya alias Seethakka, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other officials were present on the occasion.