Konda Surekha sparks fresh controversy, says KTR behind KCR's 'disappearance'

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha has made headlines again, this time suggesting that KT Rama Rao, senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), may be responsible for his father K Chandrashekar Rao’s recent absence from public appearances, reported NDTV.

Speaking in Gajwel, the constituency of the former Telangana Chief Minister, Surekha urged Congress party members to file a missing persons case for K Chandrashekar Rao, commonly known as KCR.

These comments came just a day after the Rao family released photos showing KCR attending the birthday celebrations of his wife, Shobha, in an attempt to dismiss speculation about his whereabouts.

Surekha’s remarks follow her earlier controversial statements about the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, which had already sparked debate.