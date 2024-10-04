National Millets Media Portal to create nutrition ambassadors

HYDERABAD: The National Millets Media Portal on Thursday launched a new initiative, Health and Nutrition Ambassador (HNA) Council, under which training will be provided to individuals on various aspects of nutrition such as understanding dietary requirements, role of millets in preventing chronic diseases, effective meal planning with millets, etc.

In the first phase, the initiative has been launched in two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana covering 1,280 mandals.

A 10-day online training session will begin from October 10 to 23 for candidates who are interested in becoming HNA. To become an HNA, candidates must have a degree from any discipline.

Dr Sravanthi explained that the HNA Council aims to transform graduates into Health and Nutrition Ambassadors (HNA), who will play a crucial role in spreading knowledge about health and nutrition.

The areas of focus of the council include : Understanding Dietary Requirements, The Role of Millets in Preventing Chronic Diseases, Effective Meal Planning with Millets, etc.

Interested individuals can contact 8500384791 or register at www.hnacouncil.com.