Special wards for primitive tribals in govt hospitals soon in Telangana

HYDERABAD: State-run hospitals in Telangana will soon have special wards dedicated to primitive tribes such as Chenchus, for facilitating and enhancing medical services to them under the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA).

Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha on Thursday directed officials of his department to take necessary measures to set up these special wards and also to appoint medical staff who can speak the languages spoken by the tribals.

Additionally, the minister said that there should be a network of hospitals for people living under the ITDAs so that they can avail healthcare within a short time from their localities. He directed the ITDA project officers to submit proposals for the establishment of the new sub-centres, PHCs and CHCs for primitive tribes.

The minister also instructed the officials to submit the proposals based on the needs of the people and to refrain from any political influence.

Further, Rajanarasimha directed the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) commissioner to take measures to ensure that there was no shortage of doctors and staff in district and area hospitals or community health centres under the ITDA.

The minister suggested that special attention be paid to pregnant women living in forest areas and areas with poor road connectivity. He stated that bike ambulances will be provided in the areas where 108 ambulances cannot reach.

The minister also asked the officials to be alert during seasonal diseases and urged officials of Public Relations, Panchayat Raj, Tribal Welfare, Health departments to work in coordination.