Telangana wants to adopt U-17 football team

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced that the state government is planning to adopt the national under-17 football team and provide them training in Telangana.

The CM inaugurated the Chief Minister’s Cup, a sports event organised by the Telangana Sports Authority.

Addressing the gathering, he accused the previous BRS government of neglecting sports for 10 years and asserted that the Congress government is keen on making Hyderabad a global Sports Hub.

Revanth highlighted that the government is supporting athletes by offering jobs, housing sites, and financial assistance to sports personalities like Nikhat Zareen and Mohammad Siraj.

Recalling that the government will be establishing a Young India Sports University, the CM said that they will set up coaching centres and academies aimed at training rural sportsmen and added that discussions were ongoing with the South Korean Sports University for assistance.

Revanth also urged all sportsmen to pledge to win numerous gold medals at the 2028 Olympics, assuring them of necessary support and infrastructure.