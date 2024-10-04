Union Minister Kishan Reddy condemns Surekha’s remarks, says Revanth following trend started by KCR

Warns govt against going ahead with demolitions

Meanwhile, Kishan stated that his party will not keep quiet if the state government goes on demolishing the houses of the poor on one pretext or the other.

Kishan, said: “No government has ever done anything like this to the poor. It is not right for the Congress government in Telangana to engage in this inhuman policy. We are warning the government against continuing this practice. We will not tolerate demolition of the houses of the poor using bulldozers.”

The Union minister said that it is unfair for the chief minister to act brazenly without any consideration for the concerns of the people. “The BJP is against demolition of the houses of the poor in the name of removing illegal constructions,” he added.

“Seventy percent of Hyderabad’s drainage water flows into Musi river. There are drainage problems at several places. Without solving this issue, the state government is getting ready to demolish the houses of those who are living on Musi banks in the name of the river beautification project with an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. The Congress government should focus on improving the drainage system,” he said.

The BJP leader said that it was real estate companies and businessmen who had constructed farmhouses in the full tank level and buffer zones of many lakes. “HYDRAA must demolish them and also the Fatima College owned by AIMIM legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi first,” he demanded.