Yellow alert extended for rains and thundershowers in Telangana till October 5

HYDERABAD: Light to moderate rains and thunderstorms were witnessed in Adilabad, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Suryapet, Vikarabad, and Yadadri Bhuvangiri districts on Thursday.

Nagarkurnool recorded the highest rainfall of 84.5 mm in the state, while the city’s highest rainfall was 22.5 mm in Amberpet as per the TGDPS.

The Indian Meteorological Department said that the state will continue to experience light to moderate rains and thundershowers till October 9 and issued a yellow alert till October 5.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience light rain or thundershowers likely in evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34oC and 23oC respectively. Surface winds are likely to be Northwesterlies/Westerlies with wind speeds around six to ten kmph.