Telangana HC refuses blanket stay on demolitions by HYDRAA

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday refused to grant an interim stay on the ongoing demolition drive by the Hyderabad Disaster Response Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao, was hearing a PIL filed by KA Paul who sought a halt on the demolitions until the conclusion of the Dasara vacations. However, the court decided not to issue a blanket order without first hearing the government’s side.

The court, however, issued notices to the MAUD principal secretary and the HYDRAA commissioner directing them to explain within four weeks why the demolitions in Hyderabad have been carried out without adhering to legal provisions, such as issuing notices to property owners.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Aradhe observed that the contentions raised by Paul were of public importance. The court expressed concern over allegations that HYDRAA had proceeded with demolitions without following due process of law. However, the court stressed that it could not order a unilateral stay without hearing the government and HYDRAA.

Paul, who argued the case personally, presented a harrowing account of the demolition drive’s impact on residents. He cited an instance where a woman named Buchamma allegedly committed suicide after her house was demolished without proper legal procedure. The Chief Justice took note of this incident, as referenced in the petition.

Further, Paul accused HYDRAA of discriminatory practices in its demolition activities. He argued that while HYDRAA issued notices to political figures, such as the brother of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, whose property lies in a restricted buffer zone, it demolished a five-storey hospital building in Ameenpur mandal despite a stay.

He highlighted the plight of settlers in Hyderabad, claiming that over 70% of the city’s population had relocated from other states, investing their life savings in properties.

These individuals, he argued, are now living in fear as HYDRAA demolishes their homes, often without following the legal process. He contended that this situation has shaken public confidence in the state administration and property ownership in Hyderabad.