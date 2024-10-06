Telangana cabinet expansion only after due consultation with leadership: TPCC chief

Asked about the political situation, the TPCC chief said alliances will be finalised at the time of elections. “As of now, the AIMIM is supporting the government on several issues,” he said.

Stating that the chief minister was giving priority to medical and health, and education sectors, Mahesh said that Nizamabad district will get another medical college soon. “Christian Medical College will be started at Dichpally in the district, hopefully in 2025. The government is keen that all requisite permissions for it are accorded as early as possible,” he said.

The TPCC chief said that Nizamabad district is poised for massive development with industries coming up. “Nizam Sugar Factory will be revived very soon. Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu is continuing with his efforts to revive the Nizam Sugar Factory,” he said.

Mahesh added that very soon, a HYDRAA-like agency would be established in Nizamabad to protect water bodies from encroachers. “As many as 1,500 tanks have been occupied by land sharks. Now HYDRAA is continuing efforts to free all this encroached land,” he said.

Mahesh said that the state government was continuing efforts to establish an airport in Nizamabad. Land for the purpose has already been acquired.