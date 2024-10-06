Telangana HC sought reply from health varsity, official in EWS contempt case

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has sought the response of Health, Medical and Family Welfare Principal Secretary Christina Z Chongthu and KNR University of Health Sciences Registrar S Sandhya in a contempt of court case filed by Kamareddy MLA K Venkataramana Reddy.

The petitioner case accuses the officials of failing to comply with the court’s orders issued on September 20, 2024, regarding the provision of reservations for candidates from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in admissions to MBBS and BDS courses.

The court had earlier directed the respondents to implement a 10% reservation for EWS candidates for admissions to MBBS, BDS and PG medical courses for the academic year 2024-25, in line with the 103rd Constitutional Amendment.

The amendment introduced the EWS reservation, and a public notice issued on October 20, 2023, by the Government of India reiterated its applicability to medical education.

After hearing the petitioner’s arguments, a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao issued notices to the concerned authorities.