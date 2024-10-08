Ex-business partner, Four held for kidnap, murder of man in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Five persons were apprehended by the Jagadgirigutta police for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a 54-year-old businessman.

The victim, identified as Koya Venkatappanna Reddy, was first reported missing by his wife on Saturday. The businessman who had left for work early on Friday morning did not return home nor responded to phone calls, she complained to the police.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a missing case and started an investigation. The police traced the five accused persons at Kothakota of Wanaparthy district and, on interrogation, they confessed to kidnapping and killing the victim.

The accused persons allegedly kidnapped him at Kukatpally on Friday night by dragging him into a car and applying chloroform to render him unconscious. They then drove towards Kothakota of Wanaparthy district.

“As per their plan, they tied his hands and legs and threw him into the Krishna River from Beechupally Bridge and fled away,” the police said.

According to the police, the main accused, Bathina Dwaraka Nath Reddy, is still absconding.

Through investigation, the police learnt that Venkatappanna used to run a catering business along with Dwaraka Nath in Kakinada. However, a financial dispute broke out between the two and Venkatappanna claimed that the latter owed him Rs 28 lakh.

Initially, Dwaraka Nath escaped from Kakinada and the victim shut down the business and moved cities, the police said. About two months ago, the victim found the location of Dwaraka Nath, went to Tirupathi and demanded him return of the money. He was reportedly given a fake cheque and so he again demanded that the accused pay him money by October 6.

Feeling pressured, the accused hired the others to kill him. After the police traced the five persons at Wanaparthy, the accused confessed to the crime. The police launched a search for the victim’s body and retrieved it at Budidapadu, some 15 kms from the Beechupally Bridge.

The police have formed special teams to nab the main accused who is currently absconding.