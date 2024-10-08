'Revanth’s Delhi trips only to please party bosses, not for Telangana’s sake': KTR

HYDERABAD: Express serious concern regarding Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s frequent trips to Delhi, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday alleged that these visits are solely aimed at pleasing his superiors rather than addressing issues the state faces.

In a statement, Rama Rao said that the CM has gone to Delhi only to give account of the funds related to the corruption in the Musi project which the latter has estimated at Rs 1.5 lakh crore. He accused the CM of holding meetings with his Delhi high command to disrupt the lives of the poor people in the name of the Musi project.

“Instead of focusing on Telangana’s development and administration, the CM is occupied with extensive meetings in Delhi, jeopardising the well-being of the state’s poor and marginalised citizens,” Rama Rao alleged.

The BRS working president pointed out that in a span of just 10 months, Revanth had travelled to Delhi 23 times. He questioned the necessity of these frequent trips and demanded clarity on the tangible benefits these visits had brought to Telangana.

“Have the funds spent on flights at least been matched by any contributions secured for the state?” Rama Rao wondered.

He alleged that the continuous appeals to Delhi's high command have put Telangana’s self-respect at stake. Rama Rao also accused Revanth of focusing on his political position rather than fulfilling the assurances made to the people.

He said that even before the Congress came to power, it was evident that if the grand old party won, its leaders would continue to bow to Delhi. This has become a reality now, as the chief minister prioritises his position over the interests of the Telangana people, Rama Rao said.

He advised the chief minister to abandon these needless trips and instead dedicate his efforts towards fulfilling the assurances made to the people of Telangana, rather than sacrificing the state’s dignity on the national stage.