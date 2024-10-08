With ganja supply cut, opioid abuse rises in Telangana

NALGONDA: While the efforts of the state police in curbing the smuggling of ganja have been successful, the addicts are now moving towards prescription-only medication (POM).

Sources said medicine shopowners and pharmacists are now selling opioids meant for pain relief - Spasmo Proxivone Plus and Ultra King tablets and Tramadex injections - without any medical prescription.

The case of a shopowner and two youngsters being arrested brought this issue to the fore. SP Sharat Chandra Pawar has ordered all pharmacies in the district to not sell tablets or injections, especially those considered addictive in nature, without a prescription.

Sources said that since painkillers are available for cheap, some shops are also selling them at inflated rates to youngsters. They added that opioids, usually meant for severe pain, can give rise to long-lasting issues, such as slowed breathing and sedation, and can even result in death by overdose.

Nalgonda medical shops association president M Paramatma told TNIE that, following instructions from the SP, they are now selling intoxicating tablets and other drugs only with a doctor’s prescription and issuing proper bills. He added that drug inspectors are frequently inspecting the shops and checking the stock of these medicines.

A police officer said they are gathering information on these medicines by speaking with patients and verifying receipts at the shops. They are also comparing the stock and sales records of these drugs with the help of drug inspectors. The police are continuing to raise awareness about the dangers of ganja, especially among villagers, students and youngsters.

Awareness programmes have been conducted in 1,783 villages, focusing on the harmful effects and consequences of ganja use, he added.