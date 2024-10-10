'BRS plotting to topple govt': Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the people have given a mandate to the Congress in the Assembly elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the BRS was plotting to topple his government.

Predicting that the BRS would never return to power in the state, Revanth said: “People voted against the BRS in the Lok Sabha elections too, not giving it even a single seat. BRS leaders should understand what the people of Telangana are thinking about them.”

Alleging that the BRS leaders were creating obstacles to every work being done by the government, Revanth said: “KCR (former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) should come to Assembly and speak or give suggestions, instead of opposing every decision of the government from outside.”

The chief minister was addressing 11,062 teachers at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad who were handed over appointment letters following their selection through DSC-2024.

Revanth described KCR as a “demon” who neglected recruitment of teachers in the last 10 years.

“During the BRS rule, DSC notification was issued only once in 2017 and recruitment was made in 2019. But my government filled 11,062 teachers posts within 66 days of conducting the examination,” he said, pointing out that 21,000 teachers received promotions and about 34,000 others were transferred in a transparent manner.

He also accused the previous regime of failing to fill vacancies in the government sector but rehabilitating BRS leaders.

“In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, people defeated Vinod Kumar in Karimnagar and Kalvakuntla Kavitha in Nizamabad. But within six months of their defeat, Vinod Kumar was appointed the Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman and Kavitha was elected MLC. When people rejected them in the election, KCR rehabilitated them by giving them coveted posts but forgot to give jobs to the teeming millions,” the chief minister charged.