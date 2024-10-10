CM turned ‘so-called mega DSC’ into a fraud: MLA Harish

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday alleged that a man who was caught trying to bribe an MLA was now preaching morality to teachers.

Reacting to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s address after handing over the appointment letters to the newly recruited teachers, Harish Rao said that the CM was using public funds to attack BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, “who built Telangana”. “Instead of guiding teachers, who are the pillars of our society, the CM misled them with divisive rhetoric,” he said.

The Siddipet MLA said that only those with no loyalty to Telangana would dare call KCR a “demon”. “KCR, who led the struggle, made the dream of a separate Telangana a reality. How could someone like Revanth, who never supported Telangana, possibly understand the sacrifices made by KCR?” Harish asked.

He recalled that the BRS government issued the notifications, cleared the funds and conducted the examinations. “The present government is merely handing out the appointment letters,” he said.

Harish also slammed Revanth’s claims on the mega DSC. “You promised 25,000 DSC jobs, but all you did was add 6,000 more to what we had already approved. You have turned the so-called mega DSC into a fraud,” Harish said.

Harish also objected to CM’s remarks like “Billa” and gangsters in the meeting of teachers. “Your false assurances will be your downfall. Just like in Haryana, where Congress guarantees were thrown out, the people of Telangana are preparing to do the same,” he said.