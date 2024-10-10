Estranged hubby exposes municipal official’s graft in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A former deputy executive engineer of Manikonda municipality, who is now reportedly working in the GHMC after being transferred, has been accused of indulging in massive corruption by her estranged husband who also shared video clips of bundles of cash claiming that it was part of the ill-gotten gains of his wife.

The man, Suvarna Sripad, claimed that his wife Divya Jyoti took bribes amounting to Rs 20 - Rs 30 lakh from contractors and builders.

Sharing the video clips online, Sripad claimed that the bundles of cash seen were part of his wife’s ill-gotten gains which she hid in bags, inside cupboards and in the pooja room at their house.

Speaking to the media, Sripad alleged that his wife came home with Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh “almost on a daily basis”.

He alleged that she started taking bribes only after moving to the Manikonda municipality, most of which she distributed among her brothers.

Sripad alleged that Divya Jyoti’s brother, Sharath Kumar, was of a criminal bent of mind who encouraged his sister to demand and accept bribes.

He also alleged that Divya Jyoti used the bribe money to buy a new house as well as cars for her brothers.

Sripad, who is into catering business, claimed that he asked Divya Jyoti to not indulge in corruption numerous times, but she paid him no heed.

The couple is reportedly in the process of getting a divorce and have been living separately for the past five months.

In one of the videos being widely circulated on social media, Sripad also said that Divya Jyoti was recently transferred to GHMC but he was not aware of the department she has been assigned to.