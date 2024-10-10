Telangana govt plans short session of Legislature for HYDRAA Bill

HYDERABAD: The state government is likely to opt for a short - just one or two days - session of the Legislature and table a Bill based on the GHMC Amendment (Ordinance) 2024 giving more powers to HYDRAA, as well as the merger of 51 villages in municipalities within the ORR.

According to sources, the Legislature session could be convened by October-end or in the first week of November.

Over the past few months, HYDRAA has become the focus of political turmoil in the state, with the Opposition stringent in its criticism of the agency.

Opposition parties accuse the state government of unleashing HYDRAA on the residences of lower-income people while sparing high-profile properties, especially those owned by people connected to Congress.

Apart from HYDRAA, clearing of the riverbed to implement the Musi Riverfront Development Project has also drawn the Opposition’s ire.

The coming session of the Legislature is likely to focus on the Musi project and efforts to safeguard Hyderabad’s lakes, particularly those within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits, to prevent flooding.