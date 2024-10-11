Hyderabad to get ‘Ratan Tata Marg’, says minister Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: The state government is looking at the possibility of naming the approach road from ORR to Adibatla as “Ratan Tata Marg”, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Thursday.

In a post on X, the minister said, “...He (Tata) was very impressed with the ORR. While driving on it, he had commented that he could land an aircraft on it. We consider it a fitting tribute to look at the possibility of naming the approach road from ORR to Adibatla as Ratan Tata Marg.”

Referring to the growth of the aerospace sector in the state, Sridhar wrote: “In 2008, we lost out on the Nano car project to Gujarat, the then CM Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy wrote to him to express our disappointment. He replied that he has something bigger in mind for Hyderabad. That’s how the Sikorsky helicopter project took birth in Adibatla, which thanks to the anchor industry of Tata Advanced Systems, has become a global aerospace cluster today.”