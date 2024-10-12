319 AEOs get memos for dithering on digital crop survey in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: The District Agriculture Officers (DAOs) have issued memos to 319 Agriculture Extension Officers (AEOs) across the erstwhile Medak district for failing to initiate the digital crop survey in the Sangareddy, Siddipet and Medak districts.

The AEOs have been directed to explain their inaction and clarify why no disciplinary measures should be taken against them.

However, the Telangana Agriculture Joint Action Committee (JAC) says that the AEOs are overburdened as they have to register every crop grown by farmers through a dedicated app.

The JAC is demanding additional staff and resources to manage the workload. While AEOs have submitted individual explanations to their district officials, the JAC has taken up the matter with higher officials at the state level.

The AEOs say that they are already managing several responsibilities, including establishing purchase centres and ensuring harvested grains reach these centres.

They point out that states like Telangana, where farmers cultivate crops such as paddy, maize and cotton twice a year, require extra manpower and better equipment to efficiently conduct the survey. They have also noted that governments in other states have provided additional staff and modern mobile phones to ease such tasks.

An AEO from Sangareddy pointed to the logistical challenge, saying that an experimental survey in one mandal took three months, leaving them uncertain about how long a comprehensive survey across the district would take while attending to their other duties.

Sangareddy DAO Shivaprasad confirmed that the memos were issued as per government orders. He said that the AEOs were required to download the app and input crop details from their respective areas but none had started the task.

The AEOs, however, are requesting additional staff and high-end mobile phones to complete the survey. Shivaprasad said that many AEOs have not yet provided clarifications, although union leaders have submitted a petition to the Director of Agriculture.