'HYDRAA not demon but rules need to be followed for demolitions': Union Minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: Taking a strong objection to the state government marking the houses located on Musi riverbank for demolition even before preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for its ambitious Musi Riverfront Development Project, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday called upon Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to “restructure” the plan.

Kishan Reddy, who is also the president of the state unit of BJP, also wanted to know if the government has any plans to manage sewer or for treatment of Musi waters and construction of STPs.

Stating that the saffron party was not against the demolition of illegal constructions built in the buffer zones or full tank level of water bodies, the Union minister said that the houses of poor people should not be razed as their lives are associated with the respective localities.

“Poor people construct their homes brick by brick, in cramped spaces. These people have been living here for the last 40 to 50 years. The past Congress governments gave building permissions to them. Now, the same Congress government wants to demolish these buildings. Nobody will stay calm if demolitions are carried out in this manner,” he said.

Stating that illegally constructed villas and farmhouses too should be removed, he said: “HYDRAA is not a demon. The process of demolishing illegal structures in Hyderabad is not new. In the past too, such structures were razed. But there were certain laws for carrying out the demolitions.”

Hold Praja Darbars

Kishan also challenged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to hold Praja Darbars in affected localities like Ambedkarnagar, Annapurnanagar, Tulasiramnagar and surrounding areas of Amberpet Assembly constituency.

He said that he had interacted with some of the residents during his recent visit and noted that none of the people are ready to be relocated.

Commenting on the results in the recent Jammu & Kashmir Assembly, Kishan, who served as saffron party’s election in-charge in the Union Territory, said that this is his party’s best result in the history of independent India.

He said that the BJP has also improved its performance from 24 seats in 2014 to 29 now.

“We secured 98 per cent vote share in the Jammu region. We have achieved 100 per cent consolidation in Jammu & Kashmir,” he said.