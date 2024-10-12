Mahbub Education Institution gets Telangana HC protection

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has issued injunction orders preventing interference by the Venkat Narayana Education Society (VNES) in the administration of the 160-year-old Mahbub Education Institution in Secunderabad.

Justice T Madhavi Devi issued the orders against VNES, Dr Rev KVK Rao, and K Sriharsha Shashank. The ruling prevents them from interfering with the administration or entering the premises of the institutions.

The judgment was delivered in response to a petition filed by PL Srinivas, president of Mahbub College. Srinivas approached the high court citing attempts by KVK Rao, Sriharsha, and their associates to take over the college premises.

Photographic evidence submitted to the court showed KVK Rao and his men, accompanied by bouncers, attempting to forcibly enter and occupy the properties.

Given the urgency of the situation and the ongoing Dasara vacation for trial courts, Justice Madhavi Devi took up the matter and issued the injunction in favour of Mahbub College.

The dispute dates back to an agreement made in 2015 between the management of Mahbub Education Institution and VNES, a society founded by Dr K Anil Kumar.

The agreement permitted VNES to use the college premises to conduct educational activities. However, violations of the agreement terms led to legal action in the civil courts of Secunderabad.

Despite the pending court case, KVK Rao and his associates allegedly attempted to take control of the institution.

The institution’s managing committee reported that local police failed to act on their complaints, prompting them to seek relief from the high court.