'Why is Centre discriminating against Telangana and favouring Andhra?': T Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that the neighbouring Telugu state has been getting more funds than Telangana, former minister T Harish Rao on Friday questioned the Union government’s biassed attitude towards Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement here, Harish said that the Union government sanctioned Rs 100 crore to Andhra Pradesh for Godavari Pushkaralu preparations. In contrast, Telangana was completely ignored and received nothing from the Centre for Godavari Pushkaralu to be held in 2027.

Despite Telangana sending eight BJP members to the Lok Sabha and there being two Union Ministers from the state, it has been ignored, Harish lamented. “Both the BJP and Congress have failed to fight for Telangana’s rightful share, which is deeply disappointing,” he said.

The former minister added: “If the BRS had a stronger position in the Lok Sabha, we would never have allowed such grave injustice.”

He highlighted the glaring disparity in the Union Budget allocations, where Andhra Pradesh received Rs 15,000 crore in additional grants, while Telangana got none.

“Is Telangana being sidelined again? Why this continuous bias?” questioned Harish.