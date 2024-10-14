Congress govt planning caste census to postpone panchayat polls: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay alleged that the state government was “passing time” in the name of caste census to postpone the panchayat elections.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, he said that the previous BRS government had collected all the details, including caste, in 2014 in the name of “samagra survey”.

“Why is the report not being disclosed? When there was a comprehensive family survey, where’s the need for a caste census? BRS did not release that report, why is the Congress government too not revealing? What is the ‘dark’ deal between the Congress and BRS? Why allocate Rs 150 crore funds in the name of caste survey and set a deadline of 60 days?” he wondered.

“The state government is planing caste census not in good faith. It is doing diversion politics while passing the time in the name of caste census. If the Congress government has any sincerity, it should release the survey report conducted by the previous government,” the BJP leader said.