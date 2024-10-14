Drama at police station as Surekha, Revuri’s followers clash in Telangana

WARANGAL: In an embarrassment to the ruling Congress, group politics once again reared its ugly head when the supporters of Forest & Environment and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha and Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy clashed over the display of their respective leaders’ photos in flexies erected on the day of Dasara at Dharmaram village in Geesugonda mandal of Warangal district.

The worst part of the whole episode was Surekha, who is also the legislator from Warangal East constituency, turning up at the Geesugonda police station (PS) demanding the release of her followers, who were taken into custody for allegedly assaulting Prakash Reddy’s supporters and also for disrupting traffic in the locality. She also demanded that the local inspector and sub-inspector be transferred for the same reason.

Surekha’s loyalists had erected flexies, with only photos of the minister and her family, in Dharmaram on Friday. Prakash Reddy’s supporters objected to this and confronted them. The Parkal MLA’s men also pulled down the flexies in some places, following which a clash ensued between the two groups.

Prakash Reddy’s supporters then rushed to the Geesugonda police station and filed a complaint, following which Surekha’s followers — B Raju Kumar, M Suresh Raju, Ch Ranjith, Ch Shiva, U Vamsi and K Raju Kumar — were taken into custody.

Meanwhile, other supporters of the minister staged a protest on the Dharmaram railway gate road, resulting in two-km long traffic jam on the Narsampet-Warangal highway. The police arrested these protestors too and shifted them to Geesugonda police station.