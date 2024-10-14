Three held for selling duplicate items in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Task Force sleuths along with copyright authentication field agents conducted simultaneous raids at three stores in the city and arrested three persons for allegedly illegally procuring and selling duplicate consumer products in their stores at Begum Bazar and Erragadda. The cops seized Rs 2 lakh worth of duplicate products from the stores.

The proprietors of these stores, identified as Ramesh Kumar Parmar (40), Hitesh Pawar (22) and Ramesh Kumar (34), were apprehended for violating the Copyright Act by misleading innocent customers and making them believe that they were selling original products of branded companies, the police said.

According to the cops, the trio migrated to Hyderabad from Rajasthan a few years ago and started general stores at Begum Bazar for their livelihood. “They got into contact with agents who are supplying duplicate general consumer goods at low prices and indulged in illegally procuring and selling the same,” they added.

“The duplicated products are packed and sealed in prominent company printed boxes and supplied to stores, wholesale and retail shops, who then sell it to customers in the market,” the cops said.