Two drown in stream in Telangana

BHUPALPALLY: Two persons drowned in the Chalivagu stream in Raghavareddipet village of Tekumatla mandal on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as S Ramulu (45) and G Harish (25). According to the police, Harish had come to his native village from Hyderabad with his family to celebrate Dasara. On Sunday, he went with his family to the stream for a bath. He entered the water and drowned. Ramulu, who had also come to the stream with his children, noticed Harish’s family shouting for help. He immediately jumped into the water but both men drowned.

Subsequently, the remaining members alerted the locals, who rushed to the spot along with Tekumatla police personnel. With the help of local swimmers, the bodies were retrieved from the stream.

Tekumatla sub-inspector G. Prasad said the bodies were shifted to the Chityal Community Health Centre (CHC) for autopsy. A case has been registered under Section 194 (death under unnatural circumstances) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Prasad added.