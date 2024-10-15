30-year-old from Telangana held in Karnataka for job fraud

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad cybercrime sleuths arrested a 30-year-old woman in Kalburagi, Karnataka, for allegedly defrauding job seekers in the state under the pretext of employment opportunities in MNCs.

According to police, the accused, Reshma alias Swapna, posed as a senior HR manager of a reputed company and targeted job seekers through phone calls. Once a job seeker expressed interest in the offer, they were asked to make an advance payment (processing fee).

The accused then sent fake emails and offer letters that seemed as if they were sent from reputed organisations. However, after the payments were made, she would stop communicating with the victim(s), the police added.

The scam came to light after an MBA graduate reported that she received calls from Reshma and her associate, Pydi Supreethi, who promised to help with the mass hiring of recruits.

Placing trust in Reshma, the victim referred several candidates, sent their resumes to the accused and collected advance payment from nine other people. Soon, the candidates received fabricated job offers. In all, the victims lost about Rs 58.75 lakh.

Upon investigation, the police learnt that while Reshma served as a telecaller in the scam. Her ex-husband Mohammed Ali orchestrated the fraud and two others — Fazil Patel and Firdous — sent fake emails and procured several SIM cards. The gang allegedly used multiple accounts to funnel the wrongly gained money.

The apprehended Reshma is involved in multiple cases across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, the police said, adding that efforts are on to nab the other accused.

