CM Revanth cheated people of Telangana, alleges Union minister G Kishan

WARANGAL/HANAMKONDA : Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy has criticised the Congress government and alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy cheated the people of Telangana after coming to power.

He said that the chief minister failed to implement the promises that the Congress made in the run-up to Assembly elections. “Houses are not constructed for the needy, farmer loans are not waived and funds for the unemployed are not provided,” he said and alleged, “However, Revanth was prompt in demolishing the houses of people living below the poverty level (BPL) in the name of HYDRAA.”

‘Congress behaving like BRS’

The state BJP chief took a dig at the BRS and said the party had failed to fulfil the needs of people during its tenure.

“Disappointed with the BRS rule, the people considered giving a chance to the Congress. However, it turns out that Revanth is also behaving in the same way. The people of Telangana will teach the Congress government a lesson very soon,” he said.

On Monday, the minister was speaking at the BJP membership registration drive in Warangal. He said the BJP was the only party committed to the development of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Union government completed the national highways connectivity works in a short span. It gave the first-ever Regional Ring Road (RRR) to Hyderabad,” he said.

Kishan alleged that the state government was diverting funds, released from the Union government, and creating public confusion by spending Rs 1,50,000 crore on the Musi river beautification.

Centre to develop temples

Earlier, Kishan revealed that the Union government was keen on developing many temples across the country, including Jogulamba, Ramappa, Bhadrachalam and Balkampet Yellamma temples in Telangana. “Apart from Ayodhya and Varanasi, the Union government is working to develop five more temples,” he said.

The minister visited the Bhadrakali temple where he said that this was his “first time visiting Bhadrakali after taking an oath as Union minister.” He explained that he delayed his visit to the temple due to a load of responsibilities as he was overseeing the Jammu and Kashmir elections.

“Development works of 150 temples across the country are underway. The youths are urged to participate in festivals and learn to respect elders and the culture,” Kishan said.