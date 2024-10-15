Over 100 Musi residents get Telangana HC shield from razing

HYDERABAD: Over the past 10 days, approximately 100 residents living on the Musi riverbed in Hyderabad have obtained stay orders from the Telangana High Court to halt the demolition of their homes.

These properties, located in areas such as Chaitanyapuri, Phanigiri Colony, Satyanagar, and Kothapet, were marked for demolition as part of the Musi Riverfront Development Project (MRDP). The MRDP aims to revitalise the river, enhance flood prevention and promote tourism.

Revenue officials, in coordination with the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation — the implementing authority for the project — had been issuing notices to the residents to vacate their houses and shift to the 2BHK units allotted to them.

However, many of these residents have sought legal protection, claiming that they have lived in these properties for decades and in some cases, generations.

Court notices can now be seen painted or pasted on many of these properties. Many houses mention, in big bold letters, messages like ‘’This house is under protection order vide Writ No. 27042/2024 before Honourable High Court’’.