Postcard protest seeking six guarantees implementation in Telangana

ADILABAD: Residents of Mukhra (K) village on Monday launched a postcard movement, seeking implementation of the six guarantees of the Congress. They sent postcards to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, LoP Rahul Gandhi and former AICC president Sonia Gandhi.

The villagers argued that the party had assured the implementation of six guarantees in the state within 100 days of forming the government. “But, it has been over 300 days now, and the Congress government has yet to implement the guarantees,” they said.

Former MPTC Gadege Subash and former sarpanch Meenakshi said that the Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver, Rythu Bharosa scheme, old age pension scheme of Rs 4,000 and PwD fund of Rs 6,000 have not yet been implemented. They warned they will stage a protest in New Delhi if Congress did not implement the guarantees it assured them during Assembly elections.