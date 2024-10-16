‘Foot-in-mouth’ condition of its senior leaders dents BRS image

HYDERABAD: The BRS, which is trying to regroup and bounce back from two successive electoral losses, has been facing severe criticism due to remarks made by its leaders which have the potential to dent the party’s image.

In fact, so intense has been the criticism that senior leaders and former ministers, who played key roles in the previous government, have been forced to step back, leaving the party ranks worried.

The most recent of these missteps has been BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s opposition to the Navy’s Very Low Frequency radar station in Vikarabad. The BRS regime had approved land for the radar station in 2017, and the party’s recent opposition to the project has been viewed as inconsistent, damaging its credibility. Both the Congress and the BJP are now capitalising on this issue, especially since the radar station is related to national security.

Another misstep was the way the party approached the Musi Riverfront Development Project, a version of which was first proposed by the BRS government to improve traffic management and flood control.

Now, BRS leaders, including Rama Rao, have been opposing the river beautification project, alleging that it is nothing but a massive scam. This stance backfired, particularly in light of the state government’s offer to relocate residents of the Musi river area to 2BHK houses and provide compensation at market rates. The move has enhanced Congress’ image, especially ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections.

Further compounding the party’s troubles was Rama Rao’s allegation against S Srujan Reddy, accusing him of being involved in an Rs 8,888 crore scam linked to the AMRUT 2.0 scheme. Srujan Reddy responded with a legal notice, in which he made it clear that the contract in question was worth Rs 1,137 crore and hence there was no question of a scam worth Rs 8,888 crore, leading to further embarrassment for the BRS.