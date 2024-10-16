‘Foot-in-mouth’ condition of its senior leaders dents BRS image

HYDERABAD: The BRS, which is trying to regroup and bounce back from two successive electoral losses, has been facing severe criticism due to remarks made by its leaders which have the potential to dent the party’s image.
In fact, so intense has been the criticism that senior leaders and former ministers, who played key roles in the previous government, have been forced to step back, leaving the party ranks worried.
The most recent of these missteps has been BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s opposition to the Navy’s Very Low Frequency radar station in Vikarabad. The BRS regime had approved land for the radar station in 2017, and the party’s recent opposition to the project has been viewed as inconsistent, damaging its credibility. Both the Congress and the BJP are now capitalising on this issue, especially since the radar station is related to national security.
Another misstep was the way the party approached the Musi Riverfront Development Project, a version of which was first proposed by the BRS government to improve traffic management and flood control.
Now, BRS leaders, including Rama Rao, have been opposing the river beautification project, alleging that it is nothing but a massive scam. This stance backfired, particularly in light of the state government’s offer to relocate residents of the Musi river area to 2BHK houses and provide compensation at market rates. The move has enhanced Congress’ image, especially ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections.
Further compounding the party’s troubles was Rama Rao’s allegation against S Srujan Reddy, accusing him of being involved in an Rs 8,888 crore scam linked to the AMRUT 2.0 scheme. Srujan Reddy responded with a legal notice, in which he made it clear that the contract in question was worth Rs 1,137 crore and hence there was no question of a scam worth Rs 8,888 crore, leading to further embarrassment for the BRS.
Internal conflicts within the BRS have also surfaced, most notably surrounding the appointment of the Public Accounts Committee chairman. MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy’s controversial comments targeting MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, escalated tensions within the party. Kaushik Reddy’s remarks are seen as divisive in a state that was bifurcated from Andhra Pradesh a decade ago. They sparked outrage and are expected to impact the BRS standing in the upcoming GHMC elections.
Further complicating matters, Rama Rao’s tweets during recent floods, posted while he was in the USA, have stirred resentment within both the public and the party. Efforts by BRS leader Harish Rao to manage the fallout with visits to flood-affected areas did help mitigate some of the damage, but pressure on the party leadership remains.
BRS seniors are now urging caution, particularly in how the party addresses matters involving national security and public welfare. They are pointing out that the rivals, the Congress in particular, has seized on these controversies and is using them to undermine the credibility of the BRS.