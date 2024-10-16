Government to upgrade 10 fire department teams to support SDRF

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to upgrade 10 Fire department teams to support the Telangana State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Additionally, 1,000 personnel from TGSP battalions, each comprising 100 personnel, will be trained alongside fire department staff and stationed as standby in their respective locations during emergencies and critical seasons. The state will also utilise NDRF services for training.

On Tuesday, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari convened a meeting with officials to discuss the formation of the Telangana State Disaster Response Force.

During the meeting, the CS emphasised the importance of training personnel to ensure readiness during alerts for floods, fire accidents, and other emergencies. She said that the training for first batch begins from the first week of November. Procurement of vehicles, rescue equipment, personal protective gear, and other essential tools for rescue operations was also discussed during the meeting.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed the establishment of the Telangana State Disaster Response Force, utilising 10 Fire department teams and 10 companies from the Telangana Special Police Battalion, aiming to create a strong force of about 2,000 personnel.