Kishan launches high frequency charge on KTR

HYDERABAD: Leaders of the saffron party on Tuesday came down like a tonne of bricks on BRS working president KT Rama Rao for opposing the proposed Navy Very Low Frequency radar station in Vikarabad, with BJP state president G Kishan Reddyleading the charge.

In stinging criticism of Rama Rao, Kishan demanded to know whether the BRS leader preferred to put politics above national security. Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office here, he wondered whether Rama Rao did not want the armed forces strengthened and whether he was against infrastructure essential for safeguarding the nation.

“Is KTR also against his own father who issued the initial approvals since it was former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who approved the establishment of the radar station and allocated land for it in 2017?” the BJP state president asked.

He condemned what he said were BRS attempts to spread “misinformation” about the radar station. “The radar station is yet another vital achievement for Telangana and Hyderabad, which have the DRDO, Cantonment and Air Force station,” Kishan said. He also alleged that the BRS is concerned only about its political standing and hence was now opposing the radar station.

Elsewhere, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay accused Rama Rao of politicising a sensitive national security issue. He said that if Rama Rao was genuinely concerned about the ecological fallout of establishing the radar station, he should express his dissent at his father’s farmhouse, where the original decision was made.

Sanjay also criticised the BRS for creating a political storm over the radar station when the people of the state did not send even a single pink party leader to Parliament.