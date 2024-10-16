State government revives Housing department; employees recalled

SANGAREDDY: With the Congress government preparing for the implementation of the Indiramma housing scheme, the permanent employees of the Housing department, who were on deputation to other departments, are being asked to return.

The previous government had abolished the department and built double-bedroom houses for the poor across the state with the help of contractors and under the supervision of local body authorities. However, instead of apartment complexes, the current administration has decided to allow individual beneficiaries to build Indiramma houses.

With the orders of reinstatement issued, the department will be re-established in all districts of the state by the end of October and district officers and office staff will be appointed. They will be tasked with overseeing the process of implementation starting with the selection of beneficiaries and managing bill approvals for each step of the house construction.

To ensure transparency in the selection process for Indiramma houses, the government has ordered the formation of Indiramma committees in every village and ward across towns, with this process expected to be completed shortly.

After the previous BRS government dissolved the Housing department, 262 employees who had been working there were transferred to departments like Roads & Buildings, GHMC and Panchayati Raj. The government has now ordered the employees, who have been in their respective posts for nearly 10 years, to report back to the office of the managing director of the housing department. In addition, they have been asked to suggest three preferred options for their new postings.

Prasad, who oversees the construction of double-bedroom houses in the district, mentioned that some employees have already reported to the government, and the remaining are expected to do so in the next couple of days.

One employee who was previously deputed to another department expressed happiness about returning to the Housing department, likening it to coming back home. He added that during their time in other departments, they felt like “second-class citizens”.

Officials have also stated that the district-level staff assignments will be completed within a week, and engineers from various departments who are currently underutilised will be deputed to the Housing department. Additional staff will be taken on deputation from other departments, and new recruitment may be considered if necessary.

The officials also confirmed that by the end of this month, Housing department offices will be operational in all districts.